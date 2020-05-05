News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 12:49:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2022 offers

Mapping out Iowa's early scholarship offers in the Class of 2022.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

More: Offer List | Commitment List

To date, the Iowa Hawkeyes have early scholarship offers out to 30 prospects in the Class of 2022. In this update, we take a closer look at that group and how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.

---

By State:

5 - Missouri

5 - Wisconsin

3 - Iowa

3 - Illinois

2 - Indiana

2 - Alabama

2- Michigan

1 - Ohio

1 - Kansas

1 - Florida

1 - Georgia

1 - Maryland

1 - Colorado

1 - Nebraska

1 - Minnesota

---

By Position:

6 - WR

6 - DB

5 - OL

4 - LB

3 - DE

3 - RB

2 - ATH

1 - DT

---

By Ranking:

1 - Five-star

15 - Four-stars

14 - Not yet rated

(Rivals has not done full rankings for the Class of 2022, so there are no two or three-stars yet.)

---

By Commitment Status:

28 - Undecided

1 - Iowa commit

1 - Ohio State commit

---

BIG TEN OFFERS
SCHOOL NUMBER OF 2022 OFFERS

Nebraska

214

Michigan State

163

Penn State

161

Michigan

128

Rutgers

78

Indiana

72

Maryland

71

Minnesota

54

Ohio State

46

Purdue

42

Illinois

35

Iowa

30

Wisconsin

23

Northwestern

7

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.

