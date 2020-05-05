Tracking Iowa's early Class of 2022 offers
To date, the Iowa Hawkeyes have early scholarship offers out to 30 prospects in the Class of 2022. In this update, we take a closer look at that group and how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.
---
By State:
5 - Missouri
5 - Wisconsin
3 - Iowa
3 - Illinois
2 - Indiana
2 - Alabama
2- Michigan
1 - Ohio
1 - Kansas
1 - Florida
1 - Georgia
1 - Maryland
1 - Colorado
1 - Nebraska
1 - Minnesota
---
By Position:
6 - WR
6 - DB
5 - OL
4 - LB
3 - DE
3 - RB
2 - ATH
1 - DT
---
By Ranking:
1 - Five-star
15 - Four-stars
14 - Not yet rated
(Rivals has not done full rankings for the Class of 2022, so there are no two or three-stars yet.)
---
By Commitment Status:
28 - Undecided
1 - Iowa commit
1 - Ohio State commit
---
|SCHOOL
|NUMBER OF 2022 OFFERS
|
Nebraska
|
214
|
Michigan State
|
163
|
Penn State
|
161
|
Michigan
|
128
|
Rutgers
|
78
|
Indiana
|
72
|
Maryland
|
71
|
Minnesota
|
54
|
Ohio State
|
46
|
Purdue
|
42
|
Illinois
|
35
|
Iowa
|
30
|
Wisconsin
|
23
|
Northwestern
|
7
