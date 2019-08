Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini know they are going to be counted on to be a bigger part of the Iowa offense in 2019. The pair of wide receivers have worked hard in the weight room and on the practice field to prepare to contribute this fall. Tracy discusses how he has built himself up and continued to ring the bell in the weight room. Ragaini talks his path to Iowa, which included moving to Iowa City four days after receiving his offer from the Hawkeyes.