Tracy enters transfer portal

The once promising Iowa career of Tyrone Tracy Jr. looks like it will be coming to an end.



Tracy, who is a junior wide receiver for the Hawkeyes, confirmed a poorly kept secret by entering the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning. He could still return to Iowa, but it's safe to say that the he will be landing at another college program in the near future.



The Indianapolis native played in four games in his first year on campus, which allowed him to retain his redshirt. In that season he had one reception for 22 yards and one rush for -1 yard.



His redshirt freshman campaign was a real breakout year that ended on an extremely high note in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. That season he finished with 36 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. Then last year in the Covid shortened season, he was not as involved early in the year, but his production picked up later in the year. Tracy finished with 14 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.



Heading into his junior year, expectations were high for Tracy. With the graduation of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, this was supposed to shape up as Tracy's true breakout campaign. Instead he finished the 13 game season with just 15 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown and saw his playing diminish as the snap counts continued to rise for true freshman Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce.



Tracy is now the third scholarship wide receiver to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season. Quavon Matthews entered the portal in October and Desmond Hutson joined him in the middle of November. Iowa is now down to six scholarship wide receivers for next season if you include incoming freshman Jacob Bostick, who will sign with Iowa this month.

