Tracy has productive day

It's been a relatively slow start to the season for Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the targets and receptions were not there for him in the first two games of the season. That changed on Saturday when the veteran wide receiver was targeted seven times and caught five passes.

It should have been six except for a replay reviewed one reception to not be a catch. He discusses that play and if it was explained to him after the game, the passing game getting going a bit more today, and his view of the play of Spencer Petras.

