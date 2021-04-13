HawkeyeReport - Tracy looking for larger role

There were times early last season where Tyrone Tracy let his lack of receptions impact his attitude. Then he decided instead of sulking he could find other ways to help the Iowa football team and by the end of the season he was getting his groove back.



Tracy spoke at length about his issues last season and how talking to the Iowa coaches helped to change is attitude. He discusses his hopes for this season, how he is helping younger players, especially a pair of true freshman, to develop, and how he has seen Spencer Petras improve his accuracy this spring.

