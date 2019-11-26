When Tyrone Tracy signed with Iowa there was some battling on the offensive side of the ball as to what position he would be playing for the Hawkeyes. He has certainly found a home at wide receiver and with Brandon Smith sidelined, his role has continued to grow. Now he's not only a slot receiver and an outside threat. He discusses what he needs to do to continue to improve, the players he looks up to and how he learns things from them, and his growth as a wide receiver this season.

