HawkeyeReport - Tracy plans to take a knee during national anthem

While each Iowa player will make their own personal choice about their actions during the national anthem, Tyrone Tracy says that the Iowa football team will remain united as a team. Tracy discusses his decision to take a knee before the game on Saturday and how the team is approaching it and he also weighs in on playing close to home in the state of Indiana.



Q: What’s it means to get to go close to you home area and play?

TRACY: It means a lot to play in this game. It’s been on my checklist for a while. I like to go home because that’s where I grew up at. I really learned to love the game there and play against the home team.

Q: You and David Bell have known each other for a long time. You know the profile of Rondale Moore as well. You guys have started to grow as a group. Do you compare yourselves with those guys?

TRACY: I actually train with Rondale and we talk a lot. I have been focused on myself and my team. I try to stay on that and not outside of it. I just focus on our quartet.

Q: How did the offense finish up during camp? Were you clicking?

TRACY: We finished up very well. I feel like we were clicking on all cylinders, but we can also continue to improve. Right now we are going into game week with all of us going in the same direction.

Q: How is Petras doing leading the team?

TRACY: Spencer is a natural born leader. There’s not much else you can say. If you go out and watch practice, you see him as the leader. He talks the talk and walks the walk. He leads the offense is a great way and I am excited to see him play.

Q: Anyone else jumping out at wide receiver beyond the top guys?

TRACY: I feel like Charlie Jones has neared his stripes, if you will. He goes out there every day and makes plays. He is a great athlete all around and a great player.

Q: Talking about racial justice issues, are any players planning to take a knee before the game?

TRACY: I am part of the leadership group here and we had a talk with Coach Ferentz about this subject. The simple answer is he is giving us the option to either kneel or stand. We are a team and we want to do it together. On Saturday players will have the option. If they want to kneel they will kneel. If they want to stand, they will stand. We will still hold hands and touch shoulders.

Q: Your secondary will be tested on Saturday. Do you feel like you guys pushed them pretty hard in camp?

TRACY: I feel like we have done our job as a wide receiver group. We have done everything that we could to put them to the test. I feel like we have a great secondary, starting with Matt Hankins, Julius Brents, Riley Moss, and Dane Belton. They are all great in coverage and they like to tackle. We are going into the game well prepared.

Q: Did you say you think the whole team will do the same thing during the national anthem or what will happen? Will you take a knee?

TRACY: I’m not certain what others will choose. Everyone can make their own choice. I am almost positive everyone is not going to the exact same thing. At the same times we are still a team and we will still look unified as we do what we do. I will kneel when the time comes.

Q: What does that mean to you to take that step and to potentially see your teammates do it?

TRACY: It’s very big to me personally. I know personally how African Americans are treated in the United States. Me taking a knee is not for show. It is to let everyone know what I stand for and what I believe in and that is what I believe in. I do believe that there are a lot of different things going on in the world that need some change. I think here, as an organization, we are going in the right direction and I think we are taking steps to provide change.