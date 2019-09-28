The wide receivers have several awards that they keep track of within their group. One of them is the sweet feet award, which goes to the player who makes the smoothest moves with the ball in their hands. After Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee, wide receiver Tyrone Tracy might have locked up the award this week with his spin cycle move in the Blue Raiders secondary. He discusses that play and the move him made, plus catching a tipped ball and how he was prepared for it.

