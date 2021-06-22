Tracy sees offensive growth

If you think that Iowa's offense is limited, Tyrone Tracy has news for you, he doesn't see it that way. In fact, he sees growth and expansion from the Hawkeye offense and increased flexibility from Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.



Iowa's playmaking wide receiver discusses his versatility and how he can line-up all over the field this fall and how he is being used in the Hawkeyes wildcat formation with Tyler Goodson taking the snap and Tracy lining up in the backfield with him.

