Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell announced his commitment to Iowa out of the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. A three-star transfer, he made the decision following his official visit to Iowa City on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Drew to the Hawkeye family,” Fran McCaffery said following Thelwell's signing. “Drew has a complete skill set with exceptional passing abilities and most importantly, he’s a winner. He will be a tremendous fit for our program.”

We caught up with the fifth-year point guard to discuss why he picked the Hawkeyes, what he'll bring to the team, and what he's most looking forward to when he moves to Iowa.