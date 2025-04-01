Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Austin Rapp

Iowa finds itself in the top five of transfer portal big Austin Rapp out of Portland, per his X profile. A freshman from Melbourne, Australia, Rapp just finished his first year of college ball in the states.
In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll recap Rapp's basketball experience, describe what his fit would be in Iowa City, share what the biggest competition is for his services out of the portal and more.
