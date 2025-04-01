Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 1, 2025
Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Austin Rapp
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Iowa finds itself in the top five of transfer portal big Austin Rapp out of Portland, per his X profile. A freshman from Melbourne, Australia, Rapp just finished his first year of college ball in the states.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll recap Rapp's basketball experience, describe what his fit would be in Iowa City, share what the biggest competition is for his services out of the portal and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In