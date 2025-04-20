Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Gavin Edwards

Iowa will soon host Austin Peay transfer safety Gavin Edwards for a visit this coming week, he told Hawkeye Beacon. The former Division II defensive back will get a closer look at what the Hawkeyes have to offer, along with Michigan State and Maryland.
In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll take a look at his football journey, breakdown his potential fit at Iowa, look at what the Spartans and Terps may have to offer, plus more.
