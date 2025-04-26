Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 26, 2025
Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Ty Hudkins
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Purdue transfer safety and three-star portal target Ty Hudkins will officially visit Iowa this coming week, he told Hawkeye Beacon. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll take a look at Hudkins' brief college and high school football experience, his fit in Iowa City, his strengths on film and other schools involved in his portal recruitment.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In