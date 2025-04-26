Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Ty Hudkins

Purdue transfer safety and three-star portal target Ty Hudkins will officially visit Iowa this coming week, he told Hawkeye Beacon. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll take a look at Hudkins' brief college and high school football experience, his fit in Iowa City, his strengths on film and other schools involved in his portal recruitment.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.