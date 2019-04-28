Tight end Travis Vokolek made his first official visit this weekend since announcing that he would be transferring from Rutgers. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Vokolek spent two days at the University of Iowa learning more about the Hawkeyes and watching them at work in spring practice.

“What really stood out to me were the guys on the team and the culture,” said Vokolek. “The way that the tight ends are used in the offense did as well.”

Vokolek arrived in Iowa City on Thursday, which gave him a chance to watch the NFL Draft with the Iowa coaches, as they saw two Hawkeye tight ends go in the first round.

“It was pretty cool to see their two tight ends go in the top 20,” Vokolek said.

Also, Vokolek’s parents were on campus this weekend, as they made the drive from Cedar Falls, IA, where his father, D.J. Vokolek, is an assistant coach at Northern Iowa. Overall, the family left Iowa City on Saturday feeling like it could be a good fit.

“I was around a lot of the guys and I believe I would fit in perfect with them,” said Vokolek. “The opportunity is great to play at Iowa.”

Still, Vokolek is not planning to rush into a decision. He wants to visit at least two other schools that have been in contact and hopes to schedule those trips in the near future.

“I plan on taking a couple of other visits,” Vokolek said. “That’s Kansas State and Arkansas.”

“Right now, I do not have a certain time I want to make a decision yet.”

This past year as a sophomore, Vokolek started seven games for Rutgers, finishing the season with 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He is transferring with two years of eligibility remaining plus has a redshirt year available and will have to sit out a year unless given a special waiver by the NCAA.