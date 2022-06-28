Trevor Lauck discusses his decision

For four-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck, it was all about the people and finding the right fit. That is what led the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Indianapolis native to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes following his official visit to campus this past weekend. We caught up with Lauck to talk in-depth about his decision, his future as a Hawkeye, and much more.

Q: First, can you please take us through your decision and the main factors that led you to pick Iowa?

LAUCK: The main factor was definitely just the people there. Throughout meeting the players and the coaches, I continued to get more and more comfortable. Then you throw in the one of a kind offensive line tradition and that just added to a lot more positives.

Q: What has the last couple days been like since making that announcement?

LAUCK: The past couple days have been really awesome. I've gotten a lot of support from my family and friends, and lots of support from the Iowa fans as well.

Q: Looking back at your official visit, what stood out the most for you among the players and coaches you were able to meet?

LAUCK: What stood out was that I could really tell they were who they were. They aren't going to chance the day I get on campus. They're who they are through and through. Both the coaches and the players were really awesome and made a big difference.

Q: Who was your host and how did you fit in with the players you spent time with?

LAUCK: My host was Connor Colby. I also got to hang out with guys like Mason Richman, Michael Myslinski, and some others. I feel like I fit in really well with all the guys.

Q: Can you tell us about the fit in their system? Is it tackle, guard, or both, and what did you like about their scheme?

LAUCK: They said they like to recruit a special type of offensive linemen. They like the ones that can run and be athletes throughout blocking. They said I can play either guard or tackle. I like the athletic part of the scheme and feel like I can do really well there.

Q: Now that you are committed do you turn into a recruiter? Which guys are you talking with?

LAUCK: Yes, 100%. I've already been talking with Kendrick Gilbert and George Burhenn, who are both from Indiana. I just want to play with great players.

A four-star prospect ranked among the top 250 players in the country, Lauck chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo.

Overall, Lauck is commitment No. 13 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, Kendrick Raphael, and Cannon Leonard in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.