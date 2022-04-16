Trevor Lauck returns to Iowa City

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Trevor Lauck was back in Iowa City this weekend for another visit with the Hawkeyes. This time, it was for spring practice as the 6-foot-6, 287-pound Indianapolis native got an up close look at the coaches and players at work on Saturday.

"It started with watching practice, which went really well," said Lauck. "After that, I got to spend time with Coach Ferentz, Coach Barnett, and others. I got to spend a lot of time just overall building relationships with everyone."

Lauck has now visited Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater in July, which is when he received an offer, a game at Kinnick Stadium in October, which was Iowa's win over Penn State, and then today's spring practice. Throughout the recruiting process, he feels there has been a consistent message from the Iowa coaching staff, which is their program could be a great fit.

"They talked about what they see in me and how they think I’m a perfect fit for the program, which was great to hear," Lauck said.

In March, Lauck named a top eight of Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana, and Louisville. While he has yet to narrowed things down any further, it is safe to say Iowa will make the next cut and will receive one of his five official visits.

"It’s most definitely towards the top of my list and I plan on taking an official visit there in late June," said Lauck, who has locked in a June 24 date.

What makes Iowa one of Lauck's top schools?

"The consistency of the program and the trust I have in how they can develop me," he said.

There is also a connection to the Hawkeyes through Brownsburg, IN offensive lineman Leighton Jones, an Iowa commit who Lauck knows quite well, and was also in Iowa City for a visit today.

"Leighton and I are pretty close I’d say," said Lauck. "We’ve known each other for a long time, but have gotten closer over the past year or so. He absolutely loves Iowa and always has. He’s going to give everything he’s got to the program."

A three-star prospect, Lauck holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Toledo, Akron, Miami-OH, and Eastern Michigan.