Ankeny Centennial defensive back Trey Porter continues to gain Division I college interest from across the Midwest, and that includes hearing regularly from the University of Iowa.

“I speak with Coach Nieman regularly and a few of the other Iowa coaches follow me on Twitter, but my main communication is with Coach Nieman.”

Porter has liked what he has heard when learning more specifically about the Hawkeyes.

“The conversation with Coach Niemann was positive and promising," said Porter. "I feel that overall things are going in a positive direction with my recruitment.”

What the Iowa coaches offer is something that Porter feels he would fit in well with.

“I love the Iowa program," Porter said. "I am a big, physical defensive back at close to 190 pounds and 6-2 with great speed. I believe my skill set fits their system. Iowa is definitely one of my top schools and I believe I have the skill to be a big part of what they are doing. Iowa has proven themselves to be among the best and I would love to be a part of that tradition.”

Porter is hearing from a number of other college programs as well.

“NDSU, Iowa, NIU, SD, Iowa State, SDSU, Mizzou, Illinois State University, North Dakota, and USD.”

Four of the schools were mentioned by Porter as the ones after him the most at this point.

“Iowa, NDSU, NIU, and SDSU I believe are showing some strong interest.”

Porter is hopeful that he will be able to get to college camps this summer if they open up.

“I plan on going to Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Mizzou camp this summer along with others if I can fit them on the schedule," he said. "I am also a track runner, so I try my best to balance it all.”

A few of the schools after Porter stand out to him as favorites at this point.

“I would say Iowa is one of my favorites schools due to it being close to home," said Porter. "I also like NDSU because they have a great winning tradition there and I keep in good communication with them. NIU is also a program I am seriously looking into.”

Porter named what will help him make his eventual college decision.

“The biggest factor in my decision will be where I best fit in with my style of play," Porter said. "I am always willing to learn any system, but the one that fits the best to the way I play will definitely factor into my decision.”

His work ethic is what Porter believes has helped him stand out from his peers in the eyes of colleges.

“I don't stop working," he said. "I train all year long and am always spending the extra time to improve. I never make myself think that I got it. I am always focused on improvement. I believe this will in turn lead me to greatness.”