Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is off the board. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 13 overall selection on Thursday night.

A four-star recruit coming out of Mount Vernon, IA in 2017, Wirfs played right away as a true freshman at Iowa and finished his career with 33 starts over three years for the Hawkeyes. Named the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year and an All-American this past season, Wirfs declared for the NFL Draft in mid-January, leaving Iowa a year early.

Overall, Wirfs is the 10th first round draft pick of head coach Kirk Ferentz's tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes, joining T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Brandon Scherff, Riley Reiff, Adrian Clayborn, Bryan Bulaga, Chad Greenway, Robert Gallery, and Dallas Clark on that prestigious list.