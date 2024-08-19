The crew of 21 scholarship commits in the 2024 recruiting class for Iowa is set to step into Kinnick for the first time as college football players on August 31. For true freshmen, stepping into Kinnick and stepping onto Duke Slater Field at game time are two very different goals. With that group of youngsters beginning their college football careers in just under two weeks, are any of them set to contribute in Year One?

Rhys Dakin

Advertisement

Rhys Dakin fires away a punt at Iowa's open Kids' Day practice. (Eliot Clough)

The most obvious -- and maybe the most important -- member of the 2024 recruiting class is Rhys Dakin. The heir-apparent to Ray Guy Award winner and All-American Tory Taylor, Dakin is the latest iteration of The Iowa Punter from Down Under. Coming it at the age of 19, Dakin isn't quite as ripened as Taylor was coming from Australia, but boy, does he have a similar leg. At Iowa's open Kids' Day practice just over a week ago, Dakin showed some serious potential, booting away several 50+ yard punts that were downed inside the 10-yard line. Dakin doesn't have to be the next Tory Taylor, and he shouldn't be expected to fill the gargantuan, NCAA-record shoes the now-Chicago Bears punter left. But, if he can be anywhere close to what he was at Kids' Day, he'll be another special teams weapon for the Hawkeyes for years to come.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaG1hbiBwdW50ZXIgUmh5cyBEYWtpbiBqdXN0IGRyb3BwZWQg YSA1MC15YXJkIHB1bnQgaW5zaWRlIHRoZSB0aHJlZS15YXJkIGxpbmUuPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjIz MDMzNzY4MDI5OTIyOTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEw LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brevin Doll

Brevin Doll walks on the field at Kids' Day. (Eliot Clough)

We didn't get to see much of Brevin Doll at Kids' Day, which was a bit of a surprise. Doll, who ran 10.4 100-meter dash and won a 3A state title in four different events this spring, has shown he's got the wheels to contribute at the next level. For now, it appears as though there could be a couple things that keep him from burning his first-year redshirt in Iowa City. 1. He looks a little small. Listed at 6'0" and 200 pounds on Iowa's roster, his weight may be a little inflated for aesthetic purposes. After a prep career riddled with injuries, the best bet to keep him healthy in his first year with the program is to keep him off the field. 2. The ADM product flipped to wide receiver right away. Doll spent the majority of his high school career serving as a running back for the Tigers, though he did a variety of things to improve their offense. Doll may have a few things to learn about the intricacies of playing wideout, since he hasn't consistently played the position throughout his football career. There's still plenty of season left, though. If Doll can stay healthy and prove his worth on special teams or as a wideout, he may yet get an opportunity to see the field in 2024.

Click the graphic to sign up, or use code KICKOFF2024.

KJ Parker

KJ Parker works with the threes at Kids' Day. (Eliot Clough)

The second speedy receiver on this list is KJ Parker, who had a prolific career out of ICCP in the Chicago area. Between his junior and senior years for the Knights, Parker caught 77 passes for 1,824 yards and 23 touchdowns. At 5'10", and 175 pounds, he's a little on the small size, too. He looks as though the weight listed is a little more accurate though, and it doesn't appear as though his lack of weight is holding him back. He saw the field with the threes and the rest of the freshmen on Kids' Day, sneaking in a few reps with the twos as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1liY1p3SjZzT2Q0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Parker said at Iowa's media day that they believe he could see the field this season. "I just need to keep working right now," he said. "I like the position that I'm in as far as just trying to climb and race to third, second and first string. That's the goal." His position coach appears to like what he's seen from Parker, too. "KJ has gotten quite a bit of reps, whether it's 7-on-7 or some devo work," wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr added. "I like the approach that he's had, and he's learning from the older guys, which has been good for him."

Reece Vander Zee

Reece Vander Zee walks to sign autographs at Kids' Day. (Eliot Clough)

The third and final scholarship receiver in the class, Reece Vander Zee may be the most poised out of the trio to see the field in year one. A big-bodied receiver that the receiving corps lacked last season, Vander Zee's skill set may be the most conducive to what the Hawkeyes offense needs. At Kids' Day, the former Central Lyon/George-Little Rock standout saw the field with the twos, including snagging a go-up-and-get-it ball that Brendan Sullivan launched across his body down field for about a 15-yard gain.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdWxsZXQgZnJvbSBCcmVuZGFuIFN1bGxpdmFuIHRvIHRydWUgZnJl c2htYW4gV1IgUmVlY2UgVmFuZGVyIFplZSBoZXJlLiBPbmUgb2YgdGhlIGxv bmdlc3QgcGxheXMgb2YgdGhlIGRheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UHdSY3hqVkRZUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B3UmN4alZEWVE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjIz MzM3NzAyNzc0NzAyOTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEw LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A prospect who played quarterback his senior year for the Lions, Vander Zee did most of his damage as a receiver during his junior campaign. That season, he caught 32 passes for 768 yards and ten touchdowns. That season, he caught passes from Iowa redshirt-freshman defensive back, Zach Lutmer. Budmayr sees some things he's encouraged by with Vander Zee as well. "He's a big-bodied guy, and he's starting to get more reps," Budmayr said. "I've liked the way that he's continued to progress, and he's going to keep getting better as it slows down for him."

Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson speaks at media day. (Eliot Clough)

The last freshman we could see spending some time on the field this season is Jaylen Watson. A product of Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio, Watson spent the majority of his high school career playing wide receiver until he flipped to defensive back thanks to an offer from Phil Parker. He didn't play DB much, if at all prior to his senior season, where he only allowed one catch for the Fighting Irish.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RfNy14TEdaR0ZVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=