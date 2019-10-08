Stop me, oh, stop me Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before

Nothing's changed I still love you, oh, I still love you Only slightly, only slightly less than I used to

--The Smiths





Same old Iowa.

For the third season in a row, the Hawkeyes tantalized fans with hope the magic of 2015 might be rekindled. For the third season in a row, every non-conference opponent – including an ever-improving Iowa State team – was relegated to the L column. This season, the Hawks even routed their first Big 10 opponent, though to be unfair to Rutgers, they probably shouldn’t really be considered a legitimate B1G squad.

Once more the stage was set for a national coming out party. But just like in 2017 when the 3-0 Hawks lost a nail biter to #4 Penn State at home and just like 2018 when the #25 undefeated Hawkeyes fumbled their way to defeat against Big 10 West favorite Wisconsin, the dream was dashed early.

If you had told me Iowa would hold Michigan to 267 total yards and 10 points prior to the game, I’d be making plans to get an early morning tailgating spot next week to be in time to catch the Gameday crew setting up for a huge Big 10 clash between top 10 rated teams.

Unfortunately, though, the Hawkeyes left their offense, any semblance of blocking, a coherent game plan and seemingly Nate Stanley’s confidence and moxie back home in Iowa City. Truly, only the defense showed up in Ann Arbor last Saturday.

At this point I shouldn’t be surprised at the vitriol and anger of Iowa fans on social media and elsewhere in the wake of the first loss, even though almost every single fan had the game against Michigan chalked up as a lost during the offseason. The problem however, is that Iowa – which looked to have found a dangerous and balanced offensive attack finally to pair with its usual killer defense - appeared poised to knock out an unexpectedly wobbly Wolverine team prior to kick off.

And had this 7 point loss had a scoring line of something like 24-17, I honestly don’t think the howls of outrage would have been as loud. Oh sure, there would have been the usual grumbling and grousing, but nothing like we are seeing now due to Iowa’s utter ineptitude at moving the football.

It was an ugly, ugly game.

But here is where I pivot and tell you to not give up hope, ye Hawkeye faithful.

Weirdly, I think the fact that Iowa looked so inept – that penultimate offensive drive in which the Hawkeyes were looking to tie the game late in the fourth and went penalty, penalty, penalty, penalty, sack, punt into the endzone was the perfect encapsulation of a craptastic effort – might point to better days ahead.

Here’s the thing, for the second season in a row, Iowa did not look outmanned, out-talented or out-recruited against a legitimate ranked blue blood. Iowa belonged on the field with the Wolverines, and if not for its own litany of turnovers, penalties and general idiocy, would have had a great shot to win. And this is not me saying Michigan is overrated or not very good. They ARE good. And so is Iowa, if it can “clean some things up.”

Last Saturday’s game was physically competitive and mental errors – not being out-athleted or lacking intensity – is what killed Iowa. It was lack of focus and bad execution across the board on offense, and that applies to both the players and coaches.

One other spark of optimism I think Iowa fans should consider: Michigan was embarrassed about its abysmal performance against the Badgers earlier in the season. The Wolverines were desperate and cornered and fighting for any possibility to still make this a special season. If they lost to Iowa, any dreams of Pasadena or the CFP were effectively dead.

Now, it is Iowa in that position. A super talented, highly ranked Penn State team is coming to Kinnick for a night game. Iowa can still have a special season, can still win the West division and compete for an elusive Big 10 title, if it wins. It is the talented program with its back against the wall and its fans in its corner this Saturday.

If Iowa loses this week, in all likelihood, we are staring at yet another 7 or 8 win season, a nice midlevel bowl game against a fun opponent and a mantra of “wait ‘til next year.”

That’s not the end of the world, but I know I’m not the only Iowa fan saying “stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.”





Follow me on Twitter @ToryBrecht and @12Saturdays