The Iowa football team was in dire need of a slump buster heading into last weekend.

Just because the Hawkeyes plucked a mediocre team out of the dry desert, soaked it in rain for nearly 8 hours and subjected it to dangerous lightning on the way to a much-needed 27-0 shutout doesn’t matter.

Iowa desperately needed to get right, and for the most part, last Saturday it did.

The win over Nevada in one of the weirdest-ever nights inside the confines of Kinnick was much like the soggy steamed hot dog I ate right before the first weather delay: juicy and delicious, but not necessarily nutritious.

The key takeaway for me upon a day-late video review is that much-maligned Spencer Petras again looked like a serviceable division one quarterback. Despite a still leaky offensive line, his decision making was quicker and more decisive, his footwork less shaky and his accuracy improved. Of course, the giant caveat is this all came against questionable competition. Still, it’s not as if the Wolfpack defense didn’t put plenty of pressure on the Iowa signal caller. Despite a heavy rush, for the most part Petras’ passes were on target and on time.

The Hawkeyes managed a decent 330-plus yards of offense, and that was on a bad weather night with plenty of dropped passes and a handful of sacks. If the offense can put up similar numbers as the schedule difficulty rises, this season could still be a lot of fun.

And frankly, how can you not have fun watching this iteration of the Hawkeye defense? Against all three opponents so far, the Hawkeye defense has absolutely mauled people and played with a reckless abandon. In his weekly Fact or Fiction article, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman argues that this season’s defense is even better than the 2021 version that allowed 214.5 yards a game and finished ranked 13th nationally. While the 2022 version thus far hasn’t been the turnover-causing machine as the prior season’s, it’s even stouter against the run, allowing a ridiculously low 2.14 yards per carry and a mere 4.3 points per game. If Iowa can continue holding teams to around 150 yards passing and 75 yards rushing per game, it will still win quite a few, regardless of the level of dysfunction on the other side of the ball.

Speaking of stellar defense, next week’s contest is setting up to be quite the test. Rutgers thus far is giving up a mere 32.3 yards-per-game rushing, and only 208 passing-yards-per game, helping it rank 10th in total defense to Iowa’s 4th. That 35.5 point under wager isn’t looking so crazy after all, especially when you factor in the nations’ two best punters also playing in that game!

So what do we make of the nascent improvements on offense overall? As noted, after getting a handful of scholarship wide receivers back, Petras no longer looks completely devoid of talent or ability. Nico Ragaini’s first catch of the season was absolutely spectacular. Brody Brecht struggled early, but was rewarded with his first-ever career catch later and getting Keagan Johnson back even in diminished form seemed to boost the Iowa quarterback’s confidence.

To me, seeing the Iowa offense look somewhat confident in its abilities and actually contribute to a win is reason for some optimism, regardless of opponent quality. Let’s be honest, the Big 10 West is not a “Who’s Who” of stellar offenses. With one of the nation’s best defenses and better-than-average special teams, all Iowa needs to remain a contender in its division is an offense capable of putting up 20 to 28 points per game. In modern college football, that’s not a lot to ask (although it may be for a non-modern college offense like Iowa’s.)

Finally, another request for my fellow Hawk fans. It appears this is going to be a weird and wild football season, full of ups and downs. We saw Iowa win a game by securing two safeties. We saw Iowa lose a game in which it blocked two punts. Last Saturday was the longest lasting game in Kinnick Stadium history.

So let’s enjoy it! Enough with wallowing in misery because our favorite team is point scoring challenged. In the immortal words of George Costanza: “You wanna get nuts!? Come on, let’s get nuts!”

