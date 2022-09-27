The highway's jammed with broken heroes

On a last chance power drive

Everybody's out on the run tonight

But there's no place left to hide

--Bruce Springsteen, “Born to Run”





New Jersey’s favorite son was talking here about disaffected youth living fast and taking chances in a romantically doomed effort to overcome the ennui and boredom of being stuck in dead-end lives. But the lyric also works as a metaphor for the absolute impotence of the Rutgers’s offense in the face of relentless Hawkeye defenders during last Saturday’s Piscataway pummeling.

Scarlet Knight’s quarterback Evan Simon plays the role of “broken hero” in this metaphor, after taking an absolute beating from the relentless Iowa defensive line. The kid miraculously made it to the end of the game and notched a brave 300 yards passing despite ending up on his back after nearly every pass attempt.

Ultimately, though, there was no place left to hide for the Rutgers offense, which coughed up the ball twice for Iowa scores after ferocious hits. With minor assistance from an Iowa offense making baby steps toward respectability, it added up to enough points for a relatively stress free, moderately entertaining Iowa victory. Progress!

As has been the case all season, the Iowa defense deserves the preponderance of praise for its work, but don’t overlook the role the Iowa offense played in bringing home an always-tough Big 10 road victory. The numbers will not wow anyone, although 129 yards rushing from the Hawkeye’s three-headed running attack is solid. But two drives – one 95 yards near the end of the first half that resulted in 3 points and one 75 yards coming out of halftime that ended in a touchdown – served notice that Iowa can move the ball.

The first drive should have ended in a touchdown, but was foiled by yet another frustrating dropped pass. The second drive was a thing of beauty, though, giving Iowa a commanding lead and making even the most optimistic Rutgers fan morose in the face of such a stingy defense.

In addition to the scoring, Iowa being able to put together long, time-consuming drives is critical for the team’s chances going forward. For one thing, sustained drives give the excellent defense time to rest and recharge. From start to finish, the Scarlet Knights faced a ruthless pass rush and bone-crunching secondary. This isn’t possible if the defense is hung out to dry and becomes fatigued from a toothless offense.

The sustained drives led to Iowa leading 24-3 heading into the fourth quarter, a perfect recipe for a Kirk Ferentz “Boa Constrictor Special” finish, where the opponent is forced to take chances and throw the ball on nearly every down, forcing them to face Iowa’s strength. If not for a hilariously bad blown delay of game call, it is very likely Rutgers is held without a touchdown for the entire game.

This is the formula for Iowa to have a chance at defending its Big 10 West division title: a stifling, hard-hitting, ball-hawking defense, stellar special teams and just enough offense to put some points on the board and control the clock. If the Hawkeyes can execute this game plan, it still has a chance at a pretty special season.

There is no doubt Iowa lacks the kind of flashy offensive talent and playmakers that put teams on Sports Center and make national college football pundits spew superlatives. What is lost on those folks, however, is that Iowa will absolutely, positively beat your team’s butt physically, on both sides of the ball. From where I sit, the “Bullies of the Big Ten” appear back. I don’t condone personal fouls, but it is interesting that Iowa has dealt with a few late hit and unnecessary roughness penalties already only four games into the season. The Hawkeyes are going to step up to the line of acceptable violence and maybe put a toe or two past that line from time-to-time and I’m OK with it. That is the way this team will have to win.

I presume Evan Simon had similar thoughts while his teeth were chattering in a much-needed ice bath after Saturday’s game.

Next week, the challenge grows exponentially. Michigan under Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to be bullied. The Wolverine offense will also test Iowa’s dominant defense more than any team it has faced thus far.

However, I still see a path to victory. Having watched most of the Michigan-Maryland game, I saw a Wolverine offense a bit more one-dimensional than the one that dismantled Iowa in the Big 10 Championship game last December. Michigan also has a quarterback not afraid to take chances in the pass game. That could be a factor against arguably the best secondary in the conference.

I expect Harbaugh to have little fear of the Iowa offense, so I expect him to play conservatively and try to “out-Iowa” Iowa by controlling the ball and the clock. If Iowa can force a couple turnovers and give its offense short fields to work with, while at the same time pinning Michigan back with special weapon Tory Taylor, I can see yet another Top 5 upset playing out in Kinnick.

It won’t be easy. And it won’t be pretty. But if we’re gonna get to that place where we really wanna go, baby, Hawks like us are born to punt.

