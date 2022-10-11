I almost didn’t write this column.

What more needs to – or indeed, can be – said about Iowa football’s steadfast commitment to consistently putting out an incapable offense that makes a mockery of the team’s stellar defense and special teams by continually putting them in unwinnable positions?

What point is there in calling out the absurdity of not even seeing if a change at quarterback might offer even a tiny spark in a season of offensive darkness? It’s never going to happen and all indications point to every single remaining game following the same eye bleach-inducing, boring, frustrating commitment to incompetence.

Pointing out Iowa’s well-known and un-addressed weaknesses is a lesson in futility. As is the absurdity of fellow fans knocking the Iowa media for not “asking the tough questions.” Indeed, no questions are “tough” for a coaching staff so ensconced in a privileged cocoon of unaccountability that notions of jobs being on the line are met with a mere snort of derision.

You know this team won 10 games last year, right?

Never mind that since reeling off six straight wins, that same team has gone an ugly 7-7, failing to eclipse even 10 points in six of those games and several others resulting in double digits only thanks to defensive scores.

Never mind that Iowa ranks dead last in the entire college football world in virtually every offensive category.

Never mind that Iowa’s utter incompetence on one side of the ball is a running national joke among football experts.

Never mind that any other team holding a very mediocre Illinois squad to 9 points would have won by double digits and spared its fans the ignominy of a gloating Bret Bielema.

There is no read on to dissect the play on the field at this time. It is the same as it’s been for a full-season’s worth of games and shows absolutely no sign of changing any time soon. Now, the only interesting talking points surround the soap opera stuff of big time college football.

Questions like if Iowa truly has the worst offense in college football history, will even that be enough to force an untouchable head coach to demote or even dismiss his own progeny, who is the architect of the shambles of an offense? Will the grinning, aw-shucks, what-me-worry athletic director attempt to, for once, exert any pressure on the pater familias of the Iowa football program to make changes?

For fans, the behind-the-scenes drama is far more likely to be interesting than the stale, sub-standard product the players are putting on the field in 2022. Midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, I turned to the traveling companions (Iowa fans all) I was traveling with and – with the game still very much in doubt, mind you – asked why the hell we were even watching this dreadful game in the first place.

The sad, sick truth is my Iowa fandom is so rabid, such a part of my very being, that I can’t tear my eyes away even when the gameplay is so bad it offends the senses.

Maybe it's PTSD from being a Cubs fan since 1978, but I'm in it full-bore, win or lose, for life. I will whine and complain and wonder why bad coaches aren't fired and yell and throw things at my TV, but none of that will stop me from watching every single game I can and cheering for a win, no matter how unlikely. I figure if I can stomach keeping my season basketball tickets through the Todd Lickliter era (and I did!), there is pretty much nothing the Ferentz family can do to make me stop caring about the football team. It is also worth noting that unlike Lickliter, the Ferentz clan at least have brought me a much joy and happy memories over the years, so a dismal year here and there isn’t going to force me to stop watching Iowa football.

But I will continue to ask why. Why would a smart, savvy football guy like Kirk be too stubborn to shake things up? At what point does he realize that doubling down on a relatively untested offensive coordinator by adding quarterback coaching duties to his job make no sense? Why would someone who has demonstrated a mastery of complementary football allow one-third of the triumvirate necessary for that strategy fall into absolute ruin?

I mentioned being a Cubs fan. This year, the Cubs had by any objective measure a poor season: a 74-88, third-place finish in which they were 19 games out of first place. But manager David Ross continually juggled his lineup, put regular starters in as relievers, brought guys from the bullpen to start, tried guys in different positions and threw young rookies right into the fire to see how they’d react. Despite being outmatched talent wise all year, that Cubs team scraped, clawed, and even managed to scratch out a .500-plus 38-31 record in the second half of the season. I watched nearly every game I could, despite Chicago having zero chance at postseason play, simply because they were competitive and actually trying to improve.

It pains me to admit, I don’t see that same fire or desire in this Iowa football team. Don’t get me wrong, I think the players are trying hard and competing – but organizationally, there is near zero sense of urgency or demand for change. I understand that one of the historical strengths of the Hawkeye football program is consistency and refusal to panic, but it seems to me that has morphed from a strength into a form of sclerotic stubbornness.

At some point, something has to give. But given the glacial pace of change in the Ferentzian football ecosystem, it is likely to feel like an eon before any change happens.

