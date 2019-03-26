HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday that the Hawkeye football program will not hold an open spring practice in 2019 because of necessary turf replacement and review of the field drainage system in Kinnick Stadium.

Because of the turf replacement project, Iowa athletics announced a Meet the Hawkeyes, presented by Coca-Cola, spring autograph session in conjunction with Iowa baseball, and a spring practice Hawk Talk with Coach Ferentz, featuring head coach Kirk Ferentz and radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin.

The autograph session with select members of the Hawkeye football program will take place April 20, when Iowa baseball hosts Nebraska at 2:05 p.m. (CT).

The Hawk Talk with Coach Ferentz will take place at the VUE rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City. The VUE rooftop will become the new home for the weekly Hawk Talk radio show this fall.

Additional details for both the Meet the Hawkeyes opportunity and the Hawk Talk with Coach Ferentz will be provided in the coming weeks via hawkeyesports.com and official Hawkeye football social media feeds.

The field turf replacement and drainage system review in Kinnick Stadium will occur this spring and summer. Construction crews expect to begin the project as soon as weather allows and a contractor is selected for the review. The project is a result of flooding in and around the stadium last summer.

Spring practice begins with the initial practice on March 27 and concludes with the 15th allowable practice April 26. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 9-4 record in 2018 that concluded with a 27-22 win over No. 18 Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl. Iowa was ranked 25th in The Associated Press final national rankings.

"While the affected area from last summer was 100 percent repaired and safe for play in 2018, there is a long-term need to replace the turf this summer," said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. "We explored options for a public practice at an alternate venue, but did not have a suitable option."

The current playing surface has been in place for two seasons. The turf replacement project is going through the university process of being submitted as an insurance claim. The field graphics will remain the same as the past two seasons.

Requests for 2019 Iowa football season tickets can be submitted via http://iowatracking.fan-one.com/webApp/APP182), or by calling 1-800-IAHAWKS.