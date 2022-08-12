Twedt doing good things on and off the field

Zach Twedt was just doing what he always does when he stopped to help someone in need. The redshirt freshman gave an assist on a tire change and thanks to a post on social media, he became the symbol of what a good citizen should be. In his world, he was just doing what he would always do.



The Story City native discusses his good deed and the social media post about it and how he is learning from the veteran linebackers and his hopes for carving out a role on special teams this fall.

