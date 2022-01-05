Two challenging games ahead for Iowa women's hoops

After an extra non-conference game vs Evansville and a longer wait than expected, the Iowa Women’s basketball team will finally transition back into Big Ten play with a pair of games vs NCAA Tournament caliber teams.

The Hawkeyes got off to a 1-0 start in conference play with a win over Michigan State in early December and will look to build on that this week.

“We’ve kind of have been hanging our hat on that (1-0 start). It’s like a whole new season for us, but we are 1-0 and the non-conference doesn’t really matter anymore,” said Lisa Bluder.

Bluder did not provide an update on the status of C Monika Czinano and F McKenna Warnock who were out for the Evansville came due to Covid protocols. She wanted to keep the starting lineup a secret going into the match-up Thursday vs Northwestern.

Previewing the Northwestern Wildcats (9-3) (Thursday, January 6th)

Northwestern is a really tough team to gauge because they have not played a game since their win vs Temple on December 17th. They come into Big Ten play with a 9-3 record and a 1-0 conference record.

The calling card for the Wildcats is their zone “Blizzard Defense” that they run. They hold their opponents to just 35.8% shooting from the floor, which ranks 52nd in the country, while forcing 19.6 turnovers per game, which ranks 65th.

“They play a match-up zone that’s a little bit different than what you see all year,” said Lisa Bluder. “They do such a good job in the zone of taking away the high post and that’s what a lot of people attack in a zone.”

G Veronica Burton is the spearhead for the Wildcats, as she leads the team in points per game (17.6), assists per game (5.9), 3pt% (35.8%), FT% (91.1%) and is second on the team in rebounds per game (5.3).

“(Veronica) Burton is one of the best guards in the Big Ten conference. She is someone that we really have to key in on,” said Bluder. “She can shoot from three. She gets to the free throw line and she’s their second-best rebounder…She just fits into their system so well.”

F Caileigh Walsh joins Burton in double figures scoring, averaging 10.3 ppg, while F Courtney Shaw is the leading rebounder averaging 9.9 per game, including 4.8 offensive boards.

As a whole, Northwestern is not an impressive offensive team ranking 137th in scoring and 236th in FG%, so if the Hawkeyes can find their way through the ‘blizzard’ they will have a good chance of getting the win at home.

Previewing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-1) (Sunday, January 9th)

The Cornhuskers will come in to Sunday’s game as one of the hottest in all of women’s basketball at 13-1 and fresh off of a blowout win over a top 10 Michigan team.

“I would say Nebraska is the surprise team in the Big Ten. They just demolished #8 Michigan last night, so they are a team that plays very very well on their home court.”

The Hawkeyes will be tasked with slowing down the nation’s ninth best scoring offense, with the Huskers scoring 82.1 points per game. On the other side of the court, they will be facing a Husker defense that is holding opponents to just 56.8 points per game, which ranks 58th in the country. On top of that, Nebraska is an excellent rebounding team, grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game, including nearly 13 offensive boards.

G Jaz Shelley leads the team in scoring (13.6 ppg), assists (65), rebounds per game (7.1) and 3pt% (46.4%). She is arguably the most dangerous offensive weapon on the court for Nebraska. Behind Jaz is a quartet of scorers averaging 9+ points per game.

G Sam Haiby (10.5) and F Isabelle Bourne (10.3) average in double figures, but neither are a big threat behind the arc. G Ashley Scoggin is a 3pt shooting threat, as she knocks down 44.8% of the shots she takes from deep, however her -1.58 assist to turnover ratio is a weakness. Finally, C Alexis Markowski averages 9.5 ppg and 6.4 rebounds, while leading the team in offensive boards.

The Hawkeyes are in for a big challenge when they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena to take on one of the most underrated teams in the nation coming off a big win.