Two Deep Dive
The first game week means the first game notes of the season and the first official two deeps of the season. I know it’s not the most exciting thing in the world, but we are starving for Iowa footb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news