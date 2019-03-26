On Tuesday afternoon, Iowa officially released their first depth chart of the 2019 football season prior to the beginning on spring practice.

As most fans are aware, the depth charts are very much in pencil this time of year, so take what’s written with a pretty significant grain of salt. What’s on the depth chart now, might look very different when we get the next one in late July and then it will change again once fall practice concludes.

Having said that, it’s still fun to speculate about the depth chart and what it all might mean for position.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the offensive side of the ball where the Hawkeyes feature a senior three year starter at the most important position on the field and some solid veterans along the offensive line.

Having said that, there’s a huge void left with the early departures of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant.

Here’s a look at the returning starters and the players who are leaving.

STARTERS RETURNING (6): Cole Banwart, Alaric Jackson, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Sargent, Brandon Smith, and Nate Stanley

STARTERS LOST (5): Nick Easley, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Keegan Render, and Ross Reynolds

Here’s a look at the spring two deeps and some thoughts on each position group.

QUARTERBACK

QB: Nate Stanley, Peyton Mansell

TK’S TAKEAWAY: Anyone but Stanley at the top of the depth chart would have been the biggest shock in the history of Iowa football. He’s headed into his senior year and will be a three year starter at the position.

The only real intrigue at quarterback is who wins the backup job. Mansell is listed as the backup, but I’d guess he’s going to get a real push this spring from Spencer Petras. All I know is whoever wins the job is likely in the driver’s seat to have his name on the top line one year from now.

RUNNING BACK

RB: Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young

FB: Brady Ross, Joe Ludwig

TK’S TAKEAWAY: Sargent was one of the feel good stories from last season. He arrived on campus in the summer as a late signee from the junior college ranks and all he did was lead the Hawkeyes in rushing last year. Young is sort of the forgotten man at running back and it’s good to see him getting some love on the depth chart. He was really pretty productive last season. Now, you may be asking, where’s Ivory Kelly-Martin? According to Kirk Ferentz, he’s been hurt and should be back, hopefully full go next week. He had ankle issues last year and if healthy, I expect him to have a bigger role in 2019.

At fullback, Brady Ross is the classic Iowa fullback. Iowa used their fullback a little less last year, but you can always count on Ross to deliver a solid block and if he gets his number called, he will grind out a few yards or catch a pass.

WIDE RECEIVER

SE: Brandon Smith, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

WR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nico Ragaini

TK’S TAKEAWAY: No surprise at the top of the depth chart. There’s a pretty significant void left with the departure of Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley, who was a steady receiver the past two years for the Hawkeyes.

Smith and Smith-Marsette really took a step forward in their sophomore seasons and Iowa is going to need more from them in their junior campaigns. Smith became a solid passing game target in 2018 and his arrow is pointing up. Smith-Marsette is an exciting player who can make highlight reel plays on the football field. With the tight end position thinning out, Iowa is going to need more from both of these guys this fall.

Kirk Ferentz was singing the praises of Ragaini during his Tuesday press conference. He said that Ragaini is the third wide receiver right now, so it will be interesting to get a look at him this spring. Tracy was one of the most talked about recruits last year and he played spot duty during the season. He should find a playmaking role this fall.

TIGHT END

TE1: Nate Wieting, Tommy Kujawa

TE2: Shaun Beyer, Drew Cook

TK’S TAKEAWAY: Looking at this two deep it finally sinks in that the two best tight ends in all of college football are gone. Hockenson and Fant earned the right to leave early and play in the NFL. But, the void left at the position is enormous.

Gone are 88 receptions for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns. Returning at the position are 2 receptions for 51 yards and both catches were by Wieting. The senior has always been a solid blocker and a decent receiver, but more will be asked of him this fall. Beyer came into last season as a player who might begin to emerge, but a knee injury really ended that idea. He’s close to 100% now and if there’s a player with breakout position, it’s Beyer. Iowa’s third tight end right now is probably Cook. He’s a converted quarterback with the pedigree to be a solid receiver. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of the incoming freshmen crack the two deeps early in the season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT: Alaric Jackson, Mark Kallenberger

LG: Landan Paulsen, Cody Ince

C: Cole Banwart, Tyler Linderbaum

RG: Levi Paulsen, Kyler Schott

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Jack Plumb

TK’s TAKEAWAY: If there’s one position that always seems to look different by the time we start the season it’s the offensive line.

Iowa likes to have some position flexibility up front and that leads to some tinkering by the coaches. This year, the outside is rock solid, but the three interior positions could see some moving around.

Let’s start outside where Jackson and Wirfs are the clear starters. Both were rock solid last season and should be in the mix for all conference honors in their junior year. Kallenberger started one game last year and did well. He up to almost 290 pounds and should be a solid third option at tackle. Plumb is still filling out and probably a year away, but has a lot of potential.

In the interior of the line, it’s good to see the Paulsen brothers on the top line. They are terrific young guys who have waited for this possible opportunity. However, what happens at center may determine what happens at one of the guard spots. Iowa moved Tyler Linderbaum over to center from defensive tackle during bowl prep and his upside at the position is pretty high. For now, Banwart is the starter, but he could also be an option at guard. If the Iowa coaches go with Linderbaum, expect Banwart to guard and settle back in to his old role.

PLACEKICKER

PK: Caleb Shudak, Keith Duncan

TK’s TAKEAWAY: Iowa is going to miss Miguel Recinos. He won the job two years ago and was rock solid as a field goal kicker and on kickoffs. There’s probably going to be a pretty good battle between Caleb Shudak and Keith Duncan.

Not long ago, Duncan was the toast of the town after beating Michigan with a last second field goal. Then he fell to third on the depth chart. Shudak performed well in practice last year, but he’s unproven in his career. I suspect that the decision on this job will go into fall camp.