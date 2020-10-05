HawkeyeReport - Two Hawkeyes opt out of 2020 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has confirmed that two Hawkeye student-athletes, Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall, have elected to opt out of the 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Monday following the completion of required paperwork by each of the student-athletes. Colbert is a junior linebacker from Shawnee, Mission, Kansas, while McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman.

Iowa opens the 2020 season at Purdue. The Hawkeyes host Northwestern in their first home game of the season on the last weekend of October.