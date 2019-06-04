News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 08:47:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Two SEC schools still after Iowa TE commitment Elijah Yelverton

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

One of Texas' top tight ends gave an early commitment to Iowa to open the spring.That, of course, is Elijah Yelverton, who picked the Hawkeyes over a slew of SEC schools, namely Arkansas, Ole Miss ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}