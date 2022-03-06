Tyler Gant enjoys Iowa junior day

Class of 2023 defensive tackle Tyler Gant was back in Iowa City this weekend for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-3, 280-pound St. Louis native, it was his third visit to campus since the Iowa coaching staff offered last summer as he continues to learn more about the program.

"I had a great visit," said Gant. "We got to do a photo shoot and then we ate lunch with the coaches. After lunch, we took a facility tour and after that I had a one on one talk with the head coach."

"This visit stood out because this time I got to ask questions to a player panel, which was good to see their perspective on Iowa football," Gant said.

In addition to talking with the players, Gant was also able to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff including assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann and lead recruiter LeVar Woods.

"I spent most of the day with Coach Niemann and Coach Woods and their message was that Iowa recruits good football players, but also great people," said Gant. "They stressed that having great character is just as important as being a great player on the field."

In December, Gant named a top five of Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, and also holds offers from Nebraska, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt, among others.

As he continues to sort through his options, the three-star prospect looks forward to taking more college visits this spring.

"The next step in my recruiting process is to continue building stronger relationships with the coaches that have shown interest in me and to hopefully make it up to some practices this spring at a variety of universities," Gant said.