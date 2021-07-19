Tyler Goodson named to Maxwell Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson has been named to the 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to America’s College Player of the Year. Goodson is one of eight Big Ten players and two Big Ten running backs named to the 80-player list.

Goodson (5-10, 200) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in 2020 after leading Iowa’s rushing attack with 143 carries for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards in his first college season

The North Gwinnett (Ga.) prep was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and preseason fourth-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports.

Two Hawkeyes — Nile Kinnick in 1939 and Chuck Long in 1985 — have won the award, while former quarterback Ricky Stanzi was the most recent semifinalist in 2010.

Established in 1937, the Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell for his extensive contributions to the game of football as a player, sportswriter, and official.

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 1, while finalists will be revealed Nov. 22. The winner will be announced Dec. 9 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.