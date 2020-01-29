Class of 2021 defensive end Tyler LaHam had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City on Sunday for a junior day with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wisconsin native, it was a learning experience as he continues to find out about Iowa and their interest in him as a prospect.

“It was fantastic to be able to experience a top level program such as Iowa,” said LaHam. “After talking with Coach Polasek, Coach Bell, and Coach Chmura, I was able to get an appreciation for the history and tradition that Iowa has to offer.”

“After this visit, I’m not only interested, but excited about Iowa,” LaHam said.

Currently, LaHam is still waiting for his first scholarship offer, but has a number of schools showing early interest and looks forward to taking more visits soon.

“I’ve been speaking with Iowa, Army West Point, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa State, NIU, Illinois State, and North Dakota State,” said LaHam. “My family and I have plans to visit a few more programs in the near future.”