Tyler Linderbaum named Rimington Trophy Finalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

The Rimington Trophy winner will be announced as part of the virtual Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9 on ESPN at 6 p.m. (CT).

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago, joining Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) as Iowa’s third finalist in school history.

Joining Linderbaum as finalists are Alec Lindstrom of Boston College and Olusegun Oluwatimi of Virginia.

The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) will determine the winner of the Rimington Trophy.

The Solon, Iowa, native has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-8 record during that span. The Hawkeyes won their final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins.

Linderbaum was tabbed a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News.

Linderbaum is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, and was selected as the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face No. 22 Kentucky in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for noon (CT) from Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.