Linderbaum named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-America Team. The announcement was made by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) has been an anchor on Iowa’s offensive line for the past two seasons. He was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation.

The Solon, Iowa, native was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The 2021 Walter Camp All-America teams will be announced in late November. It will be the 132nd edition of the team.