HawkeyeReport - Tyler Linderbaum returning to Iowa in 2021

All-American center Tyler Linderbaum is staying in school. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt sophomore announced today that he is returning to Iowa for his junior year to play for the Hawkeyes in 2021.

"The chance to play football in the NFL is a dream of mine, but I am not done being an Iowa Hawkeye," Linderbaum said in a statement.

"There are only a few years where I can play college football, and I believe there is more to do and more to learn. I look forward to continuing to work with my teammates and coaches to reach my potential in 2021."

Ranked by Pro Football Focus as the top collegiate center in the country, Linderbaum is a Rimington Trophy finalist and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors along with first and second-team All-American honors following his 2020 season.

The Solon, IA native has started every game at center the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes.