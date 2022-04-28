Tyler Linderbaum selected by the Ravens in the first round

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 25 overall pick on Thursday.

A three-star recruiting coming out of nearby Solon High School in the Class of 2018, Linderbaum moved from defensive tackle to center as a freshman and quickly moved into the starting lineup the following season. He would go on to start every game for the next three years, finishing his career with 35 consecutive starts and earning unanimous first team All-American honors this past season as a junior.

The 6-foot-2, 302-pound Linderbaum, who won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in the nation in 2021, is the 80th player under head coach Kirk Ferentz to be selected in the NFL Draft.