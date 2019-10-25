Davenport Assumption offensive tackle Tyler Maro has hit the visit trail hard this fall and that includes being in Iowa City for their games against Penn State and Rutgers.

“Overall, I think they went pretty well," said Maro. "I learned a lot about what game day is like from my visits, and I've learned about the academic side from the literature they have sent me.”

Maro has been able to see four other colleges along the way as well for weekend trips.

“I've been to Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Louisville," Maro said. "I'm planning on visiting Iowa State again this weekend, but after that I don't have much planned.”

Many of those same programs were mentioned by Maro as the ones recruiting him at this point.

“Iowa, Iowa State, South Dakota State, Dartmouth, Wisconsin, Columbia, Minnesota State, Nebraska, Indiana State, and Louisville.”

Maro continues to hear good things from the Hawkeye staff.

“They said they like what they see on film," he said. "They have seen improvement as the season has progressed.”

The Iowa program is one that Maro feels could eventually be a good fit for him.

“I think the school and the football program has potential for me”

Maro feels a scholarship may be something that the colleges recruiting him are looking at.

“Not directly, but they've implied I'm on the right track.”

Five of those schools after Maro are among that group at this point.

“Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisville.”

Maro, who declined to name a favorite, will be taking his time before figuring out the biggest factors in his decision.

“It's hard to say right now," said Maro. "I'm still relatively new to this whole thing and I'm learning more every day.”

The last week of the high school regular season is critical for Maro and his teammates if they want to live another day in the playoffs.

“Last week was a tough game, but we played pretty well overall," Maro said. "We've been pretty solid on defense. There are some minor things we are fixing on offense.”