Johnston tight end Tyler Moore has seen recruiting from the University of Iowa pick up recently and that included hosting him on Sunday for their junior day.

Q: Overall how was your trip on Sunday at the University of Iowa?

MOORE: The visit overall was honestly insane. Getting to shake hands and talk to some coaches that I’ve grown up only imagining meeting.

We started the day off with a nice lunch buffet and I was able to get up and introduce myself to some of the coaches, but the amazing part was some of the coaches came straight up to me and introduced themselves. Iowa made me feel welcome, but their coaches also let me know how excited they were that I was there and that was a great feeling.

Then we took some pictures and did the photo shoot with the uniforms, which was awesome because the Iowa uniforms are really nice. We toured their insane facility and practice fields along with Kinnick Stadium and got to learn all about Iowa football and how they develop their team into real ball players. We split off into positions and went to meeting to find out up close and personal what our position coaches were all about and what they would want to see out of us.

My day ended with great conversations with Coach Brian Ferentz as well as Coach Niemann who invited me to the Junior Day. Overall, it was a great experience and I can’t wait to be back on the 25th.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

MOORE: My favorite part about the trip would probably be seeing how much they care about building up their athletes. Seeing anything from their great weight room to how much food they provide for their athletes along with how much work they put in really excites me.

Q: What coaches did you talk with most and how were those conversations?

MOORE: I had a great talk with Coach Brian Ferentz about my tape and about what being a tight end at Iowa would be all about. I also had great talks with Coach Niemann and Coach Kirk Ferentz.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a recruit/player?

MOORE: They said that I have great ball skills and a great sense for the game and can’t wait to get me back for spring practices and camps.

Q: When did Iowa start recruiting you?

MOORE: Iowa started to contact me about a month ago and got me down there pretty soon.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

MOORE: The Iowa program is really great in my eyes and probably one of the best out there as to building up their players.

Q: What schools are recruiting you overall?

MOORE: Right now, I also have Iowa State and NIU recruiting me as well.

Q: Do you have any other visits ahead?

MOORE: I have an Iowa State visit this Saturday the 7th as well as a NIU visit coming up March 27th.

Q: What schools are you hoping to get to this summer for camps?

MOORE: I’m hoping to get to many camps this summer for Iowa, Iowa State, and a lot of outside the state teams as well as anyone who contacts me showing real interest.