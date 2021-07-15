Ulis back at full strength

For the past few years, the shooting wrist of Ahron Ulis hasn't felt right. After his freshman year the talented guard decided it was time to get it look at further and they discovered he had a torn ligament in his right wrist. Ulis has now been cleared to return to action and he feels very positive and excited about his basketball future with the Hawkeyes.



Ulis discusses his injury and how long he has been dealing with it, the rehab process he had to undertake the past few months, how he feels about this Iowa team heading into the season, and if he could potentially play some two guard this winter.

