Ulis shines as Iowa ramps up pressure in second half

Ahron Ulis gets a call from his brother, Tyler, after every game. His brother is his toughest critic, but the phone call after Sunday's win over Minnesota should be pretty positive as Ulis helped lead Iowa to a 71-59 victory.



The sophomore guard scored 9 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished out a pair of assists, and had two steals as Iowa held the Gophers to just 21 points in the second half. Following the win, Ulis spoke to the media about the win, the ramped up defensive pressure, how important it was for him to knock down a three pointer, and much more.

