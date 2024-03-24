SALT LAKE CITY -- The Iowa men saw the 2023-24 season come to a close with a 91-82 road loss to Utah on Sunday night in the second round of the NIT. Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Where Were Iowa's Dudes?

Advertisement

Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins were Iowa's two leading scorers this season, as Sandfort averaged 16.7 points per game, and Perkins added 14.3 points per contest. Against the Utes, they combined for five points, shooting 2-of-16 from the field. "We needed those guys to play well [for us to win]," Fran McCaffery said postgame. "I thought they really tried, but they just didn't have it tonight." The players on the floor could tell it was a hard for their top two scorers to get going. "When you're marked every single game throughout the whole season -- we played 35 games or whatever it was -- it wears on your body," Brock Harding added. "Now we're in the postseason playing in some tough games. When you're marked and a guy is chasing you 24/7, you can only imagine what that can be like." The freshman point guard said the whole team had their leaders' backs. "They left it all out there," he said. "Nobody is really upset with what happened on the court tonight. We know that they gave it their all. We played a really good team and I think our guys are proud of how we competed." In their absence, Josh Dix, Ben Krikke, Owen Freeman, Patrick McCaffery and Harding handled the scoring duties, combining for 69 of the Hawkeyes' 82 points. McCaffery led the team with 19. "I'm really proud of those guys," Fran said after the game. "I thought Owen made some great moves. ... Patrick was terrific in both halves. Pryce gave us some incredible minutes, and Brock was 5-5. Ben had that one stretch where we was really cooking and we were going to him." "That's what you have to do to keep your team in the game. It gave us a chance. I felt bad for Payton and Tony, because they're great people and they could've given us a better chance [to win]. But, it didn't happen tonight for them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgSGFuZCBmb3IgUE1hYyDigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhdHJpY2ttY2NhZmYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AcGF0cmlja21jY2FmZjIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPjxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FTmxrS05tRGNMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RU5sa0tObURjTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQElvd2FIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Jb3dhSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzIwNzUxOTk5NTA2Njc4OTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With the season coming to a close, Fran likely coached his son Patrick for the last time at Iowa. "It's been a great ride," he said. "He's an awesome teammate, he's an awesome player. He played really well tonight, and I'm very proud of him. I told him that and told him I loved him after the game." "You think about his journey and how his role has changed a few times within the program -- I'm just really proud of how he led this team and what he meant to the program for five years."

Utah Makes it Difficult

The shooting performance of Gabe Madsen didn't help the Hawkeye effort at all, as the Utah guard finished the night with 31 points on 9-of-19 shooting (including 7-of-15 from 3-point range). "He's a really good player," McCaffery said. "They ran good stuff for him. We lost him a few times. Once he got cooking they went to him, and he hit a couple really deep ones. It hurt when we fouled him twice. That contributed to him staying hot. You've just got to give credit to him." Guard Deivon Smith put up 19 points and finished with ten rebounds and ten assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, and Branden Carlson added 12 points for the Utes. "They've got a lot of weapons," McCaffery added. "Smith is really good getting downhill, and Carlson is a lottery pick."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWJlIE1hZHNlbuKAmXMgY2FyZWVyIG5pZ2h0ICZhbXA7IERlaXZv biBTbWl0aOKAmXMgdHJpcGxlLWRvdWJsZSBjYXJyeSBVdGFoIHBhc3QgSW93 YSB0byBhZHZhbmNlIHRvIHRoZSBOSVQgcXVhcnRlcmZpbmFscyEg8J+ZjDxi cj48YnI+SGlnaGxpZ2h0cyDipLXvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3M1U2YxcEhsc2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zNVNmMXBIbHNhPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0xMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAcGFjMTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFjMTIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzIxMDIzMTk2 MzY2OTcxMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjUsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Additionally, the Hawkeyes shot just 12-of-23 on layups, and Utah converted eight Iowa turnovers into 20 points.

Reminiscent of Illinois and Ohio State

As was the case in Iowa's losses to Illinois and Ohio State over the last two weeks, an early deficit left the Hawkeyes with too much to overcome. Though both teams started at a snail's pace offensively, combining to start the game 1-of-13 from the floor, the Utes were able to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points, riding a 13-0 run toward the end of the first half. With a little scoring streak of their own, Iowa cut that lead to 12, 48-36 at the break. "We just weren't giving up," Harding said. "Our team never does. We're always fighting. No matter what the score is, we always play our game and I thought our team was really proud of how we finished the game out." In the second half, Iowa cut the lead down to five with 12:44 to go. "We were right there," McCaffery added. "We had some chances. The zone was good, then they finally hit a couple shots. We knew they weren't going to miss for the rest of the half. We got our running game going a little bit, so we got it back to where we were within striking distance." Ultimately, it wasn't quite enough. "Utah made enough plays to win," McCaffery said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogVXRhaCA5MSwgSW93YSA4Mjxicj48YnI+TWNDYWZmZXJ5 OiAxOSBwdHMsIDQgcmViPGJyPkRpeDogMTQgcHRzLCA0IHJlYjxicj5GcmVl bWFuOiAxMiBwdHMsIDcgcmViLCA0IGFzdDxicj5Lcmlra2U6IDEyIHB0cywg NiByZWI8YnI+SGFyZGluZzogMTIgcHRzLCA0IGFzdDxicj48YnI+VXRhaCBi ZWF0IElvd2EgYXQgdGhlaXIgb3duIGdhbWUgdG9uaWdodC4gTWFkZSBhIHRv biBvZiBzaG90cy4gUGF5dG9uIFNhbmRmb3J0IGFuZCBUb255IFBlcmtpbnMg Y29tYmluZSB0byBnbyAyLTE2LiBUaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgd3JhcC48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MjA5ODQ1 NTkxMDg5MTc4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==