Lukas Van Ness has more than caught the eye of NFL scouts this season. The versatile defensive lineman who has played both inside and outside this year, has been mentioned recently as a potential first or second round pick this year in the NFL Draft. But, he's not focused on that and said on Tuesday he has no plans to consider a jump to the professional ranks.



He discusses the NFL and his appreciation for the seniors who have led this team for several years during some tough and challenging times.