Sioux City East guard Aidan Vanderloo recently accepted an opportunity to walk on with the basketball program at the University of Iowa and knows when he plans to get on campus full time.

“More than likely June 9th.”

Vanderloo mentioned a number of factors that helped him pick the Hawkeyes.

“The relationships and the coaching staff made me feel like I was at home," said Vanderloo. "They are good people who I trust to help improve me game. Also, the guys I’m coming in with I’ve grown close with. They’re good guys that I can’t wait to spend 4 years with.”

The option to play in Iowa City was on the table for a while, but Vanderloo remained patient before deciding.

“They offered the walk on spot awhile back, but I don’t remember exactly when," Vanderloo said. "But it was just going to each place and getting a feel for it before deciding what place felt right.”

Vanderloo, who averaged 22.4 points per game as a senior, garnered attention from a number of other programs across the Midwest.

“Truman State, Emporia State, Wayne State, Morningside, and Briar Cliff.”

A final trip to Iowa City is what really sold Vanderloo on his future.

“They have a good Education department and that helps because that is the major I am going for," he said. "I just got a good vibe from their campus and students again.”

Vanderloo likes his future classmates and has gotten to know them over the years.

“They’re both great dudes, "said Vanderloo. "Patty (McCaffery) is a good friend and can really play. He is super long and super athletic. Joe (Toussaint) is a good friend as well. He is super athletic and a great player.”

Being able to play his college basketball at Carver is something special for Vanderloo.

“It’ll mean a lot to me," Vanderloo said. "To put on the black and gold and play for Iowa will mean the world. It is definitely a dream come true.”

Vanderloo knows what areas of his game he is planning to focus on before reporting this summer.

“To get stronger and a lot more athletic," he said. "I’ve been working with our lifting coach and I feel he’s put me on the right path to do so. Then on the court, I am working on my handles. I am just becoming more solid and just learning to always make the right fundamental plays.”