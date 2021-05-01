 Zach VanValkenburg leading young group
VanValkenburg leading young group

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport

Zach VanValkenburg cracks a smile when he's asked about staying around for a sixth year at the college level. He's already completed his master's degree work, including two years of studying Russian, and now he will find classes to take and become a true leader of his position group and the defense.

VanValkenburg discusses his return to Iowa for a sixth year, what he has seen from some of the younger players that he continues to mentor, and the overall view of the position group with so many news faces expected to contribute this season.

