A recent trip to Iowa City for a bowl practice gave West Lyon offensive tackle Jordan Ver Meer a better feel for the Hawkeyes and their football program.

“It was great," said Ver Meer. "The atmosphere was awesome.”

Ver Meer, who helped his high school team to a state title this fall, had a busy schedule before he headed home for the day.

“We got a tour of the facilities and then sat in on the offensive line meeting," Ver Meer said. "We watched practice after that went and talked with the offensive line coaches before eating with the team.”

Two portions of the trip stood out most to Ver Meer.

“Meeting with the offensive line coaches and watching the practice.”

Ver Meer left having a much better feel for what they do during offensive line meetings.

“They like to have fun, but they are serious while having fun.”

The Hawkeye staff did have praise for Ver Meer as a player while being specific on what he can work on before summer camps.

“Yes, they said they like my toughness and I need to work on my foot work a little.”

Ver Meer came away with a good feeling about the University of Iowa.

“I felt like I could fit in there.”

A number of other programs continue to keep an eye on Ver Meer.

“Iowa, Iowa State, the University of North Dakota, Miami of Ohio, and the University of South Dakota.”

Ver Meer mentioned that he did not have a top school when he was younger.

“Not really, I just loved watching college sports.”