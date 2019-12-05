The versatile skills of OABCIG athlete Cooper DeJean helped him rack up nearly 5,000 total yards as a junior. He has been on the Hawkeye radar for some time and was able to make another trip to Iowa City for their final home game of the fall.

“It was good," said DeJean. "It was good to get back there and visit with some of the coaches.”

The Iowa staff was well aware of the success that DeJean had during an undefeated run on the high school football field.

“I talked to Sam Brinks, Scott Southmayd, Tyler Barnes, and Reese Morgan and they were good," DeJean said. "They congratulated me on the state championship and talked about me as a player.”

DeJean has been able to impress the Hawkeye coaches with his film.

“They like how I played and the things that I do on the field.”

There were two major things that DeJean felt he learned about the team while on the trip.

“That their program is like family and how close they are with one another," he said. "It's like a brotherhood."

DeJean has college attention from a number of different schools.

“Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and North Dakota State," said DeJean. "Then I have two offers from Iowa Western and Iowa Central.”

The Hawkeyes were mentioned by Dejean as one of the colleges after him the most.

“I'd say probably Iowa and Nebraska.”

DeJean's future position remains up in the air, but he declined to name a preference between playing quarterback, wide receiver, or defensive back.

“Not really, "DeJean said. "I just want to be able to make an impact on a team and help them win.”

Suiting up for OABCIG this fall was a year to remember for DeJean.

“It was great switching from receiver to quarterback," he said. "It took some getting used to, but once we got rolling, we were just having fun throwing the ball and putting up a lot of points.”