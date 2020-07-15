HawkeyeReport - Versatile Maryland native Trace Campbell picking up interest

A pre-season injury last fall may have been a blessing in disguise for Trace Campbell, as it forced the athletic 6-foot-4, 230-pound Maryland native to show off his versatility for Good Counsel High School.

"I've been a QB my whole life, but then I tore my labrum in my throwing shoulder two days before our first game," said Campbell. "I ended up switching positions to keep playing, so I played receiver, defensive end, and some wildcat QB."

College coaches quickly took notice with scholarship offers coming in on both sides of the ball. Cincinnati has offered Campbell as a tight end, Navy as a linebacker, New Mexico as an athlete, and Columbia, Penn, and Yale as a quarterback.

Other big schools have been in contact, including Iowa and Notre Dame. For the Hawkeyes, it was head coach Kirk Ferentz who spoke with Campbell on the phone this summer as Iowa continues to evaluate him as a tight end.

"He said he loved my athleticism and versatility," Campbell said. "They think I have a high ceiling, having picked up the position on the fly."

Right now, Campbell is trying to stay patient with the whole recruiting process as he hopes to garner more attention and hopefully take some visits this fall.

"I have some great options, but I might end up taking things into the fall, which would also give me an opportunity to see the schools in person," said Campbell.

See highlights from Campbell's junior year at Good Counsel in the video below.