HawkeyeReport - Veteran secondary talks spring ball

While there was plenty of turnover with the Iowa defense, particularly along the line, one area where everyone will return for the 2021 season is the defensive backfield. The Hawkeyes return all four starters and three of the four have been starting for more than one year.



That's plenty of experience in the Iowa secondary and three of the four starters discuss that, the value of that experience and how it might help the defensive line come along this year, who has impressed them on the offensive side of the ball, and how important it was to have Matt Hankins return this season.

