Video: Five-star DB Xavier Nwankpa talks recruiting
Rivals.com caught up with five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa to talk about the latest in his recruiting, each of his three finalists, and setting a decision date.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news